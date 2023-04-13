Japan’s chipmaking machine producers will take the hit with curbs aimed at stymieing China

TOKYO – Ahead of tough export controls kicking in, Japan’s top chip equipment maker has released an ode to semiconductors at the heart of gadgets and gizmos over the decades, from landlines and fax machines, to pagers, desktop computers and smartphones.

Titled Love Chronicle, the advertisement by Tokyo Electron (TEL) depicts how these chips – tiny to the degree of nanometres or one-billionth of a metre, and invisible to the product’s end user – are intrinsic to the basic human need of communicating with loved ones.