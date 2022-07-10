Japan ruling coalition to keep majority in parliamentary vote: Exit polls

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was projected to keep a majority in the upper house with its junior coalition partner in Sunday's (July 10) election, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The widely expected outcome comes two days after the fatal shooting of prominent LDP member and power broker, former premier Shinzo Abe.

The LDP and the Komeito party were likely to win between 69 and 83 seats out of the 125 contested in Sunday's vote, according to NHK's exit polls.

The finals results are not expected until sometime on Monday.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving modern leader, was gunned down on Friday during a speech in support of a local candidate in the western city of Nara, a killing the political establishment condemned as an attack on democracy itself.

Analysts had predicted Abe’s assassination might boost the LDP, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, an Abe protege.

The party was projected to win 59 to 69 of the upper house seats contested, according to the exit poll, up from the 55 it held previously.

Elections for parliament’s less powerful upper house are typically seen as a referendum on the sitting government. Change of government was not at stake, as that is determined by the lower house.

A strong showing at the polls could help Kishida consolidate his rule, giving the former banker from Hiroshima a chance to carry out his goal of boosting military spending.

It might allow him to revise Japan’s pacifist constitution, a dream Abe never achieved.

The exit polls show parties open to revising the pacifist constitution were projected to maintain their two-thirds majority in the upper house. Most voters favour greater military strength, opinion polls show.