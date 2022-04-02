Japan rolls out red carpet for refugees from Ukraine

TOKYO • Japan yesterday sent an official jet usually reserved for the emperor and prime minister to transport Ukrainian refugees to Tokyo, an unprecedented move that highlights the red-carpet treatment being offered to those fleeing Russia's invasion.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi flew to Poland in the 150-seater Boeing 777 government jet last night, the government's chief spokesman said.

The plane was then expected to be used to fly refugees back to Tokyo, according to national public broadcaster NHK and other media outlets.

The country has already accepted 325 refugees from Ukraine in less than a month. While that is a tiny fraction of the millions who have fled Ukraine, it is still more than the total number of refugees Japan has allowed to enter the country for the past seven years from all over the world.

Some say they hope the refugee policy will also set a precedent for allowing entry to more displaced people in the future.

"The government has long said that the public doesn't approve of taking in refugees," said Mr Norimasa Orii, who heads Pathways Japan, a group that supports refugees re-settling in the country. "But now they themselves have proved that's not true. It's an enormous development."

The welcome for Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression is part of a show of unity with the United States and Europe in a conflict that Japan sees as influencing China's calculus over potential actions around Taiwan and disputed East China Sea isles.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has already moved rapidly to impose sanctions on Russia in line with the US, Japan's only military ally. And Mr Hayashi is set to become the first Japanese foreign minister to take part in a meeting of Nato foreign ministers next week.

The acceptance of the refugees has almost unanimous support from the Japanese public, after extensive domestic media coverage of the devastation caused by the war, and TV programmes showing tearful Ukrainians being reunited with family members in Japan.

A survey by the Nikkei newspaper from March 25 to 27 found that 90 per cent of respondents said refugees should be admitted, with only 4 per cent opposing.

BLOOMBERG