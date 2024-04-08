Japan revolutionised train travel, but delays plague its ambitious new high-speed rail projects

TOKYO – Japan’s ambitious plans to debut the world’s fastest train service by 2027 have hit a snag, with the project at least seven years behind schedule.
On March 29, it was announced that the first phase of the maglev, or the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, connecting Shinagawa in Tokyo to Nagoya was drastically behind schedule. The service would cut travel time between the two places to 40 minutes, down from 1hr 26min via the bullet train.
Japan’s magnetic levitation – or maglev – train runs on superconductivity and has top test speeds of 603kmh, though it will operate at a maximum 500kmh. This makes it faster than the current record holder, the Shanghai maglev service that has top test speeds of 431kmh and plies a 30km route.
But Japan is facing setbacks in its battle for rail supremacy with China, amid domestic political opposition, environmental activism, geological challenges, labour shortages and rising construction costs.
A spate of delays have plagued Japan’s high-speed rail projects.
Besides the maglev, a planned 212km extension by 2030 of the Hokkaido Shinkansen service to Sapporo from the current terminus in Hakodate, via the booming ski town of Niseko, is at least four years behind schedule.
A 125km extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen route from Kanazawa in Ishikawa prefecture to Tsuruga in neighbouring Fukui prefecture opened in March 2024 – a year behind schedule.
But these delays should not be seen as an indictment of Japan’s ability to deliver projects on time, said transport policy expert Shigeru Morichi, professor emeritus at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo. He noted that there were complex factors like geological challenges, which are usually beyond the control of rail operators and the government.
The delay of the maglev train – until 2034 at the earliest – will push back a planned extension from Nagoya to Osaka due to open by 2037. This would slash travel time between Shinagawa and Osaka to 1hr 7min, from 2hr 14min currently.
Tokyo has argued that the maglev is a project of national interest with outsized pay-offs, as it will ultimately connect Japan’s three largest metropolitan regions by population and gross domestic product – Kanto in eastern Japan, Chubu in central Japan, and Kansai in western Japan.
While Japan will not be the first to commercialise the maglev service, Dr Morichi told The Straits Times that the goal to build one “super-mega region” is unprecedented worldwide.
“As with the shinkansen, people’s behaviour will completely change,” said Dr Morichi, formerly an adviser to Singapore’s Land Transport Authority. He noted that the shinkansen has allowed Kansai researchers to deliver a lecture in the morning and arrive in Tokyo in time for an afternoon meeting; with the maglev, it will be possible to live in Osaka and commute to work in Tokyo daily.
Japan boasts the world’s first bullet train service – the Tokaido Shinkansen connecting Tokyo and Osaka opened in 1964 – and a zero-fatality record.
The maglev service will provide an alternative to the Tokaido Shinkansen, whose fastest Nozomi service is struggling to meet peak passenger demand.
As more passengers travelling between the key stations of Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka turn to the maglev, this would reduce demand for the Nozomi. This would pave the way for more services of the slower Hikari and Kodama trains that stop at more suburban stations along the Tokaido Shinkansen route.
The maglev will also improve disaster resilience and act as a bypass for the Tokaido Shinkansen line that skirts along the coast.
While the maglev is expected to yield immense economic benefit, policy researcher Fernando Ortiz-Moya of the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies think-tank in Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, noted that it could exacerbate uneven development in regions outside the infrastructure corridor.
“The maglev will reinforce the concentration on the big metropolitan areas, but this raises questions of what is going to happen to areas that are detached from the main infrastructure corridor that are suffering from higher rates of depopulation and have weaker economies,” he told ST.
The launch of high-speed rail services is not a magic bullet, he added, noting that many local governments have failed to reap the touted benefits due to poor planning. Hence, rather than slowing the tide of depopulation outside big cities, one outcome has been an exacerbated shift to metropolises with better amenities.
The maglev’s progress has been derailed in most part due to opposition by Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu, 75, who is unhappy that the service passes through but does not stop in the prefecture. The maglev’s first phase passes through seven prefectures – with a station in all of them except Shizuoka, which accounts for just 8.9km of the route. But this passes through the Southern Alps that is recognised by Unesco as a biosphere reserve.
Initially supportive, Mr Kawakatsu sang a different tune after failing to get a station opened in his prefecture. He opposed the project, citing the risk of reduced water levels in the Oi River in Shizuoka and irreparable damage to the ecosystem, despite conservation measures endorsed by government experts.
But the governor is now likely to resign by April 10 after a gaffe.
The four-term governor had on April 1 inadvertently insulted agricultural and manufacturing workers when he likened government work to that of a “think-tank” and told new public servants that they are “brainy, intelligent people unlike those who sell vegetables, take care of cows or make things”.
Stakeholders are cautiously optimistic that his elected successor will be more amenable towards the maglev project.
Still, geological challenges including soft ground have made it very difficult to tunnel through the region. Rail operator JR Tokai has said that it would take at least 10 years, even if excavation works were to begin immediately.
The boring and reinforcement of tunnels would also take time. In fact, one reason for the delay of the Hokuriku Shinkansen extension was that cracks were found in a 5.5km tunnel.
Over in Hokkaido, the excavation of a 9.7km stretch of tunnel through Mount Yotei has encountered challenges after the discovery of several huge chunks of rocks necessitated additional geological surveys.
Adding to the challenge is the contamination of soil with heavy metals like arsenic, which makes disposal of the soil a political and environmental issue.
Extra effort and time has to be taken to prevent the metals from leaking into the groundwater, Dr Morichi said.
A further issue is the “2024 problem” in construction, with overtime curbs enacted from April, while heavy construction demand and an ageing population have also resulted in a crippling lack of manpower, Dr Morichi added.