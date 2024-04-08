Japan revolutionised train travel, but delays plague its ambitious new high-speed rail projects

TOKYO – Japan’s ambitious plans to debut the world’s fastest train service by 2027 have hit a snag, with the project at least seven years behind schedule.

On March 29, it was announced that the first phase of the maglev, or the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, connecting Shinagawa in Tokyo to Nagoya was drastically behind schedule. The service would cut travel time between the two places to 40 minutes, down from 1hr 26min via the bullet train.

Japan’s magnetic levitation – or maglev – train runs on superconductivity and has top test speeds of 603kmh, though it will operate at a maximum 500kmh. This makes it faster than the current record holder, the Shanghai maglev service that has top test speeds of 431kmh and plies a 30km route.

But Japan is facing setbacks in its battle for rail supremacy with China, amid domestic political opposition, environmental activism, geological challenges, labour shortages and rising construction costs.

A spate of delays have plagued Japan’s high-speed rail projects.

Besides the maglev, a planned 212km extension by 2030 of the Hokkaido Shinkansen service to Sapporo from the current terminus in Hakodate, via the booming ski town of Niseko, is at least four years behind schedule.

A 125km extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen route from Kanazawa in Ishikawa prefecture to Tsuruga in neighbouring Fukui prefecture opened in March 2024 – a year behind schedule.

But these delays should not be seen as an indictment of Japan’s ability to deliver projects on time, said transport policy expert Shigeru Morichi, professor emeritus at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo. He noted that there were complex factors like geological challenges, which are usually beyond the control of rail operators and the government.

The delay of the maglev train – until 2034 at the earliest – will push back a planned extension from Nagoya to Osaka due to open by 2037. This would slash travel time between Shinagawa and Osaka to 1hr 7min, from 2hr 14min currently.

Tokyo has argued that the maglev is a project of national interest with outsized pay-offs, as it will ultimately connect Japan’s three largest metropolitan regions by population and gross domestic product – Kanto in eastern Japan, Chubu in central Japan, and Kansai in western Japan.

While Japan will not be the first to commercialise the maglev service, Dr Morichi told The Straits Times that the goal to build one “super-mega region” is unprecedented worldwide.

“As with the shinkansen, people’s behaviour will completely change,” said Dr Morichi, formerly an adviser to Singapore’s Land Transport Authority. He noted that the shinkansen has allowed Kansai researchers to deliver a lecture in the morning and arrive in Tokyo in time for an afternoon meeting; with the maglev, it will be possible to live in Osaka and commute to work in Tokyo daily.

Japan boasts the world’s first bullet train service – the Tokaido Shinkansen connecting Tokyo and Osaka opened in 1964 – and a zero-fatality record.

The maglev service will provide an alternative to the Tokaido Shinkansen, whose fastest Nozomi service is struggling to meet peak passenger demand.

As more passengers travelling between the key stations of Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka turn to the maglev, this would reduce demand for the Nozomi. This would pave the way for more services of the slower Hikari and Kodama trains that stop at more suburban stations along the Tokaido Shinkansen route.

The maglev will also improve disaster resilience and act as a bypass for the Tokaido Shinkansen line that skirts along the coast.