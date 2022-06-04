Japan reports record low births, biggest population decline in 2021

TOKYO • Japan registered a record low number of births last year, prompting the biggest-ever natural decline in the population, according to government data released yesterday.

There were 811,604 births last year, the fewest in Health Ministry data going back to 1899.

Deaths climbed to 1,439,809, leading to an overall drop of 628,205 in the population.

The overall fertility rate - the average number of children born to a woman in her lifetime - slid for a sixth straight year, to 1.3.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare attributed the decline in newborns to a fall in women in their 20s giving birth, though it is not clear whether factors such as increasing economic insecurity or uncertainty about the future brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic caused the decline.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the falling birth rate "could shake the foundations of our society and economy" and pledged to tackle the issue as the government's top priority.

Japan has one of the fastest ageing populations in the world, and the country's closed borders over the course of the pandemic have hastened the shrinkage of its workforce.

