Japan rejects Taiwan’s demand for talks over delimitation with Philippines

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the delimitation agreement would stipulate rights and obligations of only Japan and the Philippines.

TOKYO – Japan on June 3 effectively brushed aside Taiwan’s demand for consultation over the nation’s planned bilateral negotiations with the Philippines on maritime delimitation, as the top government spokesman reiterated Tokyo’s view that there would be no issue under international law.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference that any possible agreement on the boundary delimitation would only “stipulate rights and obligations of Japan and the Philippines and therefore it would not be legally binding on any third party”.

Kihara made the comments when asked about Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hsiao Kuang-wei’s remarks on June 2 that urged Tokyo and Manila to consult with Taipei, citing the fact that the area likely to be subject to their demarcation talks overlaps with waters in which Taiwan has “rights and interests”.

At their meeting in Tokyo on May 28 , Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr agreed to begin negotiations to delimit the maritime boundary of the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf between the two countries “in accordance with international law”.

The agreement has also triggered backlash from China, which has said that any negotiations on maritime delimitation in waters east of Taiwan must involve Beijing. KYODO NEWS