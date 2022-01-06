Japan registers over 2,000 new cases for first time since Sept

Japan is bracing itself for a sixth Covid-19 wave driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, registering more than 2,000 cases yesterday for the first time since Sept 26.

This comes as Okinawa, which is ground zero of the current spike, and metropolises from Tokyo to Osaka all recorded numbers that have not been seen in months. There were 2,638 cases nationwide yesterday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan's third Covid-era leader now facing what seems to be the first real threat to his tenure, reiterated his vow to "assiduously and flexibly prepare for the worst-case scenario" including possible curbs on activity.

Much of Japan was under a state of emergency or the lighter "quasi-emergency" until September last year, with Covid-19 eventually proving to be the Achilles heel of Mr Kishida's predecessor Yoshihide Suga.

Okinawa and Tokyo, as well as the western prefectures of Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, were considering asking for the "quasi-emergency" to be imposed, media reports said yesterday. The measure allows prefecture authorities to ask businesses to shorten opening hours, among other things.

The latest spike comes despite Japan having imposed some of the world's strictest border control measures that are largely keeping out foreign students and businessmen - not to mention leisure travellers.

What has proven to be the weak link and has rankled the central government was the lax controls over returning American servicemen to United States military bases across the country.

Japan protested against the lax measures, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno saying yesterday that US military personnel have been made to take on-arrival tests and observe quarantine procedures since last Thursday.

But it may be too little, too late. Infections in military bases do not count towards Japan's overall tally, but many bases are already seeing mega-clusters and this could have perpetuated a spillover in cases to the general public.

Mr Matsuno noted that there had been 412 cases linked to US bases in Okinawa between last month and Tuesday.

Okinawa, with a population of 1.47 million, recorded 623 cases yesterday. This was up from 225 on Tuesday and 130 on Monday, with Governor Denny Tamaki saying that he was "stunned" by the rapid surge in cases.

The US military base in Iwakuni in rural Yamaguchi prefecture, meanwhile, added another 182 Covid-19 cases yesterday to the 242 cases it has registered since last month. Yamaguchi prefecture, as a whole, recorded 104 cases, while neighbouring Hiroshima had 138 cases.

The Omicron variant is set to become the dominant strain in metropolitan areas such as Tokyo, where the 390 cases yesterday were the highest since Sept 26.

Osaka reported 244 cases, its highest figure since Oct 6, with neighbouring areas such as Kyoto, Nara and Shiga also reporting their highest numbers since September.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said that the rate of transmission makes it unsustainable to hospitalise all Covid-19 patients, and vowed to secure 10,000 hotel rooms by the middle of this month to take in mild cases.

What will further complicate matters - and could potentially further the spread of the virus nationwide - is how millions of Japanese have travelled in the country over the New Year season as they returned to their home towns or went on holiday amid a lull in Covid-19 cases.

Airlines reported a 92 per cent jump in domestic flight bookings over the New Year period as compared with last year, while shinkansen bullet train reservations were up by 90 per cent from a year ago.

The prefectures of Hokkaido, Yamanashi, Ishikawa and Tokushima were among those to have logged their first cases of Omicron this week, all of which were tied to travellers who returned to their home towns over the New Year period.