Japan rattled by apparent negligence in fatal incident

When the ill-fated sightseeing boat Kazu I set sail off Hokkaido with 26 people - 24 passengers and two crew members - on board on April 23, it had not just ignored warnings of strong winds and choppy waves but also lacked a working satellite phone.

To make matters worse, the radio antenna in the office of Shiretoko Yuransen, the owner and operator of the 19-ton boat, was also broken. So it was left to another local tour operator to detect the boat's distress signal via radio and alert the coast guard.

Japan has been rattled by the apparent gross negligence behind what looks to be an avoidable fatal tragedy at sea.

The Kazu I was found lying on the seabed in 120m-deep water on Friday near the Kashuni Falls on the Shiretoko Peninsula, which received Unesco World Heritage recognition in 2005.

As at yesterday, a week after the tragedy, 14 bodies have been recovered and another 12 are still missing. The youngest person on board was a three-year-old girl from Tokyo, Nanako Kato. Those on board were from nine prefectures across Japan.

Among the passengers were Mr Tomoya Suzuki, 22, from Hokkaido, who intended to propose to his girlfriend, identified in media reports by her nickname "Yucchi".

Their relatives have applied for a posthumous marriage licence on their behalf, though this is not legally recognised.

Also on board was Mr Shunsuke Koike, 28, from Fukushima, who had succeeded his father as chief executive of a family-run chain of supermarkets in 2019.

His friends said the Keio University graduate, who was proficient in English and had studied in Britain, was about to get married and had dreams of creating his own brand of whisky.

Shiretoko Yuransen's president Seiichi Katsurada, 58, is now the subject of a criminal probe. He admitted impassively at a news conference four days after the tragedy that it was a "mistake" in hindsight to allow the vessel to set sail.

He knelt on the floor and prostrated himself in a dogeza bow - a sign of deep apology in Japan - but this was lambasted as just for show after he qualified his apology by appearing to shift the blame onto the victims.

It was the passengers, he said, who had insisted on going out to sea despite the warnings, having journeyed all the way to Hokkaido's remote north-eastern tip.

"I made the decision (to let the boat sail), so that the passengers can better appreciate the heavy seas and would want to turn back," he said.

Media reports have painted Mr Katsurada as a money-grabbing individual who has made questionable decisions since taking over the company in 2016.

The sunken Kazu I had been on its first trip for the season, and the company president said it "stood to reason that there were many items on the checklist that were not crossed off yet".

While he knew the radio antenna in his office and the satellite phone on the ship were broken, he saw no need to cancel the tour as "we could communicate via cellphones or other operators' radios".

But the boat was in an area with patchy mobile reception when it started taking on water, meaning that Shiretoko Yuransen's office was not able to immediately respond or speak to the skipper, Mr Noriyuki Toyoda, 54.

Kyodo News cited unnamed sources as saying Mr Katsurada has a history of forcing skippers to sail even in treacherous conditions, lashing out at them for cancelling tours due to safety reasons.

Mr Toyoda, who used to drive an amphibious bus, was himself inexperienced in sailing in rough waters. He had also been given his captain stripes by the company within one year when the industry norm was three.

The waves were 32cm high when the boat set sail from Utoro Port in the town of Shari on what was supposed to be a three-hour journey, but the height rose to 3m at 1.30pm.

The Kazu I was not designed for stormy waters, the Asahi newspaper reported.

The vessel had run into trouble twice last year, the Transport Ministry said. In May, it collided with a floating object, injuring three passengers. A month later, it ran aground in shallow water.