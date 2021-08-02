Japan railway firm targets 'workationers' with Shinkansen train with footbaths

TOKYO (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The East Japan Railway and a local government have come up with a package tour aimed at "workationers" that will give participants the chance to work and enjoy a footbath aboard the Shinkansen.

The package, to be launched in October, also includes a one-night stay at a hotel in Yamagata City or a hot spring inn in Tendo, both in Yamagata Prefecture.

The Toreiyu Tsubasa bullet train to be used for the service is equipped with 2.4m-long tubs for passengers to soak their feet while enjoying the view outside. The train also has a bar and a tatami mat area.

During the three-hour train journey, up to 20 passengers will be able to work on laptops, using mobile batteries and Wi-Fi routers that can be rented free of charge, or relax in the bar while enjoying sake from Yamagata.

The special train will depart from Ueno Station in Tokyo, but a regular Shinkansen train will be used for the return trip.

The package includes one-night accommodation for two people, and costs 27,800 yen (S$343) per person for the hotel in Yamagata City and 32,800 yen per person for the hot spring inn in Tendo.

The service is offered by the Sendai branch of East Japan Railway and the Yamagata prefectural government.

They hope to tap the demand for so-called workations, which are working vacations that allow employees to do their jobs from hotels and resorts while enjoying a holiday at the same time.