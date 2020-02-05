Japan quarantines cruise ship with 3,700 on board over virus fears

TOKYO • Health screening has begun for some 3,700 passengers and crew aboard a cruise liner held in quarantine at the Japanese port of Yokohama, after a Hong Kong passenger who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 80-year-old man flew to Japan and boarded the ship, the Diamond Princess, run by Carnival Japan Inc, in Yokohama on Jan 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong on Jan 25, the company said.

Photographs and video posted on Twitter by a passenger with the handle @daxa_tw showed masked health workers clad in blue plastic gowns walking down empty corridors as well as views of deserted lounges and a barren deck.

Guests awaiting screening yesterday were asked to stay in their cabins, where they answered a questionnaire and had their temperatures taken. But onboard announcements later in the day said about 70 per cent of the health checks had been completed and activities were operating normally except for the casino, shops and photo studio.

Some family members expressed concern about relatives trapped on board.

"Unaffected people can easily say 'keep them out', but my whole family wants my precious sister to come home safe," wrote one Twitter user.

Carnival Japan, a unit of British-American cruise operator Carnival Corp, confirmed that the turnaround of the ship had been delayed by about 24 hours for the authorities to review the health of all 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board. About half of those on board were Japanese, a company spokesman said.

Princess Cruises Japan later said cruises scheduled to depart from Yokohama yesterday and the western Japanese port of Kobe tomorrow would be cancelled because of delays related to the coronavirus checks.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference in Tokyo that once everyone's health was checked, those with fevers or who felt unwell would be tested, after which the authorities would decide whether to let people leave the ship.

A Health Ministry official said not everyone would be tested with PCR (polymerase chain reaction) kits because it was too time-consuming and deemed unnecessary.

Public broadcaster NHK said the authorities were checking whether the Hong Kong man who later tested positive had disembarked when the ship docked in Kago-shima, in south-west Japan.

NHK also said that when the ship made a stop in Naha on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, about 10 passengers got off after checks showed no passengers had fever or other symptoms.

Yesterday, Japan also expanded the scope of its screening for the virus generally after some people who had not met criteria for testing were later found to be infected.

Opposition parties and some experts have criticised the government for responding too slowly to the risks following the outbreak of the coronavirus in central China's Wuhan city.

Chinese make up 30 per cent of all tourists to Japan and nearly 40 per cent of the total amount foreign visitors spent last year, according to an industry survey.

Japan has 23 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Separately, Taiwan's government said yesterday that it would ban cruise ships from calling at the island if they had visited China, Hong Kong or Macau in the 14 days before, or 28 days before if they had previously carried confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

REUTERS