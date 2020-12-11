Japan prosecutors to indict man over arson attack on Kyoto Animation: Kyodo

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese prosecutors will indict a man suspected of killing 36 people and injuring dozens in an arson attack at an animation studio last year on murder and other charges, Kyodo News reported, citing unidentified investigative sources.

Shinji Aoba, 42, was arrested in May and been confined for examination by experts since June.

The fire, one of Japan's deadliest in decades, killed mostly young artists at the studio and shocked animation fans globally.

Police said at the time of his arrest Aoba allegedly went to the studio, poured gasoline inside the building and set it ablaze, killing 22 women and 14 men inside.

Media reports had said Aoba told police he had taken the action because the studio had plagiarised his novel.