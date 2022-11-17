Japan prosecutors to extend suspected Abe assassin's psychiatric evaluation

Tetsuya Yamagami is suspected of killing former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
7 min ago

TOKYO - Japanese prosecutors will extend a psychiatric evaluation of the man suspected of slaying former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 42-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Mr Abe during a campaign speech on a street corner in Nara on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun, killing the former prime minister.

The evaluation, which was initially set to last until Nov 29, has been extended until Feb 6, Kyodo said.

Nara prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.

Prosecutors will determine whether Yamagami will be indicted for the shooting once the evaluation is concluded, according to local media. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Suspect Tetsuya Yamagami sent letter to blogger hinting at Abe killing
Broken dreams, broken family: Why gunman hatched plan to assassinate former Japan PM Abe

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top