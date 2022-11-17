Japan prosecutors to extend suspected Abe assassin's psychiatric evaluation

TOKYO - Japanese prosecutors will extend a psychiatric evaluation of the man suspected of slaying former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 42-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Mr Abe during a campaign speech on a street corner in Nara on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun, killing the former prime minister.

The evaluation, which was initially set to last until Nov 29, has been extended until Feb 6, Kyodo said.

Nara prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.

Prosecutors will determine whether Yamagami will be indicted for the shooting once the evaluation is concluded, according to local media. REUTERS