Japan polls open after Abe killing, ruling party set for strong showing

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese voters went to the polls on Sunday (July 10) for a parliamentary election that may give the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) a surge of support after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a dominant politician and power broker.

Mr Abe, Japan’s longest-serving modern leader, was gunned down on Friday during a speech in support of a local candidate in the western city of Nara – a killing the political establishment condemned as an attack on democracy itself.

Elections for seats in parliament’s less powerful upper house are typically seen as a referendum on the sitting government, and opinion polls before the assassination already pointed to a strong showing for the ruling bloc led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, an Abe protege.

As the nation mourns, the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito could gain from a potential wave of sympathy votes, political analysts said.

“The ruling LDP-Komeito coalition was already on course for a solid victory,” Mr James Brady of the Teneo consultancy said in a note. “A wave of sympathy votes now could boost the margin of victory.”

Campaigning was halted on Friday after Mr Abe’s killing, but politicians resumed pre-election activities on Saturday.

There was an increased police presence when Mr Kishida appeared at a campaign event in a city southwest of Tokyo and a metal detection scanner was installed at the venue – an unusual security measure in Japan.

Polls will close at 8pm (1100 GMT), when initial exit poll results are expected.

Turnout as of 10am was 6.18 per cent, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said. This was up from 5.65 per cent in the last upper house election in 2019, according to public broadcaster NHK. Media said 15.3 per cent of voters had cast absentee ballots in advance.

“We just lost Mr Abe. I would like the LDP to win many votes so that they can run the country in a stable manner,” said Mr Sakae Fujishiro, a 67-year-old pensioner who cast his vote for the ruling party in Tokyo’s eastern Edogawa ward.

A strong showing at the polls could help Mr Kishida consolidate his rule, giving the former banker from Hiroshima a chance to carry out his goal of boosting defence spending.

It might also allow him to revise Japan’s pacifist constitution – something even the hawkish Abe was never able to achieve.

“In the months ahead, the government is certain to seek to strengthen domestic security,” Mr Brady said. “By undermining the public’s general sense of safety and order, the event could also add further momentum to those key Abe causes like defence build-up and constitutional revision.”