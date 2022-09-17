Japan PM's support tumbles as anger over Abe state funeral grows

TOKYO - Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahhas tumbled to its lowest level since he took office, hit by growing anger over a state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe and his ruling party's ties to a controversial church, a poll shows.

Mr Kishida's support fell to 32.3 per cent from 44.3 per cent in August, according to the poll by Jiji news agency - approaching what is widely seen as a "danger level" of 30 per cent that signifies a government may run into trouble in carrying out its political agenda.

The percentage of those who did not support his government was 40 per cent, a rise of 11.5 points.

Links to the Unification Church have become a growing headache for Mr Kishida since July 8, when Mr Abe was killed by a suspect who blamed him for supporting the church which he said had bankrupted his mother.

Revelations of ties between the ruling party and the church, which has faced criticism over the years, have fed into anger about the cost of the Sept 27 funeral, paid for solely by state funds, and how Mr Kishida decided to hold it.

The poll found that 62.7 per cent of respondents did not approve of his handling of the church matter, while 51.9 per cent were against the state funeral.

"He'll probably face harsh questioning in Parliament once it opens in October," commentator Atsuo Ito said.

REUTERS