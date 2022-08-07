Japan PM to reshuffle Cabinet to address mounting issues

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said yesterday that he will reshuffle his Cabinet this week to address mounting issues including Taiwan tensions, Covid-19 and economic stimulus measures to counter inflation.

"We need to set off a new formation as soon as possible considering the various issues," he told a news conference in Hiroshima after attending an event.

The earlier-than-expected staff change also comes as his administration faces increasing public scrutiny on the relationship between the Unification Church and ruling party lawmakers, including slain former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the Komeito party, a partner of Mr Kishida's ruling coalition, said in a news conference yesterday that the Prime Minister had informed him that the Cabinet reshuffle would be announced on Wednesday.

Mr Kishida did not give any details of his Cabinet changes, but the Yomiuri daily reported earlier that he will likely replace Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, given his health issues. Mr Kishi, 63, the younger brother of Mr Abe, has been defence minister since September 2020.

Defence is in the spotlight with tension surging between self-ruled Taiwan and mainland China in recent days.

A recent surge of Covid-19 to record-high infection numbers poses another problem for the government.

A reorganisation of the Cabinet and ruling party officials was slated for early September, after a memorial service for Mr Abe who was shot dead last month, but Mr Kishida brought it forward to address falling approval for the Cabinet in polls, the Yomiuri said.

The reshuffle comes after Mr Kishida's conservative coalition government increased its majority in the Upper House of Parliament in a July election held two days after Mr Abe's death.

Mr Kishida was also asked at the news conference about the Unification Church, a religious group that the mother of the man who shot Mr Abe belonged to, and which has been reported to have had particularly close links with Mr Abe's faction in the ruling party.

Mr Kishida said he would order the Cabinet to scrutinise any links between the church and Cabinet members, including deputy ministers, and review them into "appropriate forms" to seek the public's understanding.

