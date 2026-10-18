Japan PM Takaichi’s support rate falls below 50%, lowest since taking office: Report

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In a poll conducted between Oct 17 and 18, the approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration was 49.1%.

TOKYO – The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration fell below 50% to its lowest level since she took office in October 2025, Kyodo news agency reported on Oct 18.

In a poll conducted between Oct 17 and 18, the approval rating for Takaichi’s administration was 49.1%, the report said.

The decline may have been affected by Takaichi’s slow response to the resignation of Kazuo Yana as Japan’s farm minister, the report said.

Yana stepped down on Oct 14 after coming under fire for remarks about cutting road funding for municipalities that did not support him.

A total of 57.7% of respondents said Takaichi’s decision to replace him came “too late”, Kyodo said, while 81.5% said it was natural for Yana to resign.

Takaichi had appointed Yana in a Cabinet reshuffle in September but had openly chided him in Parliament for his remarks about road funding, which local media first reported earlier in October. REUTERS