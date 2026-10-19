Japan PM Takaichi sends monetary offering to war-linked Yasukuni shrine

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Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent a Masakaki tree as an offering to the Yasukuni Shrine on the first day of the Autumn Festival in Tokyo on Oct 17.

TOKYO – Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent a monetary offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo on Oct 19 for its autumn festival, while the country’s land minister visited the site, seen by Asian neighbours as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism.

Takaichi, as leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, paid for the offering out of her own pocket, according to Hiroshi Kajiyama, who heads the party’s General Council. The Prime Minister also sent a Masakaki ritual offering of evergreen twigs on Oct 17 .

Takaichi, known as a conservative hawk, is expected to forgo a visit during the shrine’s three-day autumn festival ending on Oct 19 .

“I brought the Tamagushi offering as a token from Party President Takaichi,” Kajiyama told reporters.

Japan’s land minister Tatsunori Ibayashi visited the Shinto shrine that honours convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead, as did the ruling party’s election chief Yasutoshi Nishimura.

A cross-party lawmakers’ group also visited the shrine, as it is customary for them to do so during seasonal festivals and the Aug 15 anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.

Past visits to the shrine by Japanese leaders have prompted harsh criticism from China and South Korea, as both suffered under Japan’s wartime aggression. Japan occupied a wide area of China by the end of World War II and South Korea was under Japanese colonial rule between 1910 and 1945.

Economic and fiscal policy minister Minoru Kiuchi and Takayuki Kobayashi, the policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visited the shrine on Oct 17 .

The anniversary comes as Sino-Japanese ties remain soured following Takaichi’s comments in 2025 suggesting that an attack on Taiwan could prompt a response by Japan’s Self-Defense Forces in support of the US.

Beijing views self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province to be unified with China, by force if necessary. KYODO NEWS