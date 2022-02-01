Japan PM seeks to speed up booster jabs as voter support sags

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is pushing to quicken the pace of Covid-19 booster vaccinations, as a poll showed his voter support slipping, months ahead of a key Upper House election.

Mr Kishida inspected a military-run vaccination centre yesterday, as a survey published by the Nikkei newspaper showed his support had dropped 6 percentage points to 59 per cent, the first fall since he took office in October. Approval of his response to the coronavirus outbreak also fell 6 percentage points to 55 per cent.

The Premier said he is not considering declaring a Covid-19 state of emergency in Tokyo right now, even as cases jump and the hospital bed occupancy rate climbs. The Japanese capital is under a quasi-emergency state that calls on places such as eateries and bars to close early and limit alcohol sales.

Mr Kishida faces an election in the less powerful Upper House in July which could determine whether he holds on to power or joins his predecessor and a long list of other premiers in being dispatched through a "revolving door". A solid result could mean a clear run of more than two years with no need to go to the polls.

"We will urge local governments to speed the vaccinations up further," Mr Kishida told reporters at the vaccination centre in Tokyo's business district of Otemachi, as it reopened to administer third vaccine shots.

About 97 per cent of districts are on track to provide boosters by the end of this month to all those 65 and older who want them, he said.

While almost 80 per cent of the Japanese public have received two doses of a vaccine, only 2.7 per cent of the population have received a third shot, according to the website of the Prime Minister's office.

That is the lowest among developed nations and far behind the government's own plan.

But Japan has also weathered the pandemic far better than most other developed nations. It has posted the fewest total deaths from the coronavirus of any Group of Seven country, at 18,764 people, while the death toll in the United States is at about 884,000.

Former vaccine czar Taro Kono, a rival to Mr Kishida for leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in last year's party election, has criticised the pace of the booster roll-out.

Supply and staffing issues have been blamed for the problems, as the country struggles with a surge in Omicron cases, and some people are delaying the shot as they wait for their preferred type of vaccine.