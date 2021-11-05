Japan PM says he may act as foreign minister until new Cabinet is formed

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said yesterday he may take on the role of foreign minister until a new Cabinet is formed later this month, as the incumbent foreign minister took over a key ruling party post.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) officially confirmed Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi as its secretary-general, the No. 2 post and a powerful role that includes shaping policy.

"Until the new Cabinet, I am thinking of working as foreign minister as well," Mr Kishida, who previously served as foreign minister, told reporters.

He had led the LDP to a better-than-expected election performance on Sunday, with the party retaining its strong majority in the Lower House.

Mr Motegi said he would focus on tasks such as recovery of the coronavirus pandemic-hit economy and party reform to enhance diversity, vowing to drive policy with speed.

"It is very important to show the LDP is changing, as we implement what we can do fast, while presenting the big picture," he said.

He added that the ruling party would discuss details for an extra budget with its junior coalition partner to create "rich, fulfilling" economic measures.

Mr Motegi replaces Mr Akira Amari, who vacated the secretary-general position following his defeat in Sunday's election.

Known for being well-versed in policy matters and on good terms with party elders such as former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Taro Aso, Mr Motegi will likely help Mr Kishida maintain his grip on power within the party.

Japan's Parliament is set to convene a special session on Nov 10 to confirm Mr Kishida as prime minister. He is expected to name a new Cabinet, which is likely to remain largely unchanged except for the post of foreign minister, shortly afterwards.

REUTERS