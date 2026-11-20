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Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi put a positive spin on her 24-hour trip to China, but it was far from a breakthrough for her.

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s trip to China for an international summit alongside rivals Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin went better than expected.

Now, the question is whether she can break the diplomatic deadlock with them.

After a year of enduring China’s export controls and personal attacks, Takaichi was greeted by Xi with public handshakes and cordial smiles as the pageantry unfolded this week in Shenzhen – although she landed to a cool reception at the airport and was relegated to the back row of a “family photo”.

Takaichi also pinned down Putin for a 30-minute conversation, during which she brought up asset seizures and the arrest of a Japanese journalist in Russia.

For Takaichi, those brief exchanges marked small wins and showcased her flair for navigating difficult diplomatic events abroad.

Heading into this week’s gathering of Asia-Pacific economies, Japanese officials were worried she risked being snubbed by Xi.

“I believe the greatest progress was that we were able to create an environment in which the President and I can communicate directly,” Takaichi said of her Nov 18 sitdown with Putin.

On Xi, she told reporters: “I offered thanks and congratulations for holding last night’s dinner and for convening the leaders’ session.”

While Takaichi put a positive spin on her 24-hour trip to China, it was far from a breakthrough for the Japanese leader, who has drawn Xi’s ire for remarks on Taiwan and Putin’s anger for her country’s support for Ukraine.

There is little sign China will roll back its export controls on critical minerals to Japan, or Russia will release the detained journalist.

“The question is really more about what happens next,” said Rintaro Nishimura, a senior associate at the Asia Group in Tokyo.

“As it stands, things are not going to get any better any time soon. Trump is kind of an external factor that could change that for the better – or worse.”

As Takaichi remained out in the cold, Xi and Putin huddled for a historic trilateral meeting on Nov 19 with Trump – leader of Tokyo’s sole treaty ally that Japan relies on heavily for defence.

Earlier in the week ahead of that sitdown, Takaichi had coordinated with the Republican leader on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila.

After returning to Tokyo, Takaichi had a 20-minute phone call with Trump as he was flying home following the US-Russia-China summit.

Trump briefed her on the trilateral summit as well as his meeting with Xi, and they discussed various issues, including the situations in the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine, Takaichi said.

“We will continue to elevate the Japan-US relationship to even greater heights,” Takaichi said.

Still, coordination of her biggest rivals with the US is cause for concern.

China and Russia have joined hands in labelling Takaichi a militarist over the past year.

Underscoring the costs of the Russia fallout, Japan Tobacco Inc announced during the summit that it now expects an operating loss of 368 billion yen (S$2.98 billion) instead of a one trillion yen profit after the Russian authorities seized its assets.

Further progress is far from assured given China has demanded Takaichi retract her claim last November in Parliament that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would constitute an “existential threat” to Japan.

When asked at a press conference on Nov 19 about whether her stance had changed, she deflected, saying she could not respond to hypothetical scenarios.

Takaichi has instead sought to defuse tensions by reiterating that Japan’s position on Taiwan has not changed from that set out in a 1972 document, in which Tokyo said it understood and respected Beijing’s stance that the self-ruled island is an inalienable part of China.

“As for Taiwan, the basic position of the Japanese government is as stated in the 1972 Japan-China Joint Communique. There is absolutely no change in this position,” she told reporters in Shenzhen.

China is also worried Takaichi’s efforts to work with other Asian nations to diversify energy and supply chains is a move to isolate Beijing, said Rumi Aoyama, a professor at Waseda University.

Japan’s plans to update its national security strategy and release new defence spending plans will also result in tensions, she added.

While Takaichi has averted any awkward or embarrassing situations for now, that relief might be short-lived.

Earlier this week, two suspected Russian military aircraft violated Japanese territorial airspace, in a display of how Moscow is keeping up the pressure on Tokyo.

Russia has also remained silent on the meeting between Takaichi and Putin and not provided any indication on what was discussed – or even if it took place at all.

That means Takaichi may have to turn to Japan’s longstanding alliance with the US to see any fundamental shifts to the political tightrope she has managed to navigate this week.

“I think so far nothing has been going on, in terms of improving things dramatically,” said Masafumi Ishii, a former Japanese diplomat. “We need the support of the United States to get out of this kind of mess.” BLOOMBERG