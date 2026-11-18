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The two leaders confirmed they will continue to cooperate closely on various issues including those involving the Indo-Pacific region.

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held one-on-one talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of an international conference in Manila, Japan said, seeking to reaffirm strong ties before the US leader meets with his Chinese and Russian counterparts later this week.

The two spoke for a short time during a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos on Nov 17, according to a statement released by Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

The two leaders confirmed they will continue to cooperate closely on various issues including those involving the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said, ahead of Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Nov 19.

Takaichi is in a tough spot as she navigates a deep freeze in ties with China after her comments on Taiwan in 2025 riled Xi, while also dealing with pressure from Russia, which detained a Japanese journalist for suspected espionage and seized Japan Tobacco assets.

While Japan has long emphasised multilateral frameworks, Trump’s penchant for direct deal-making complicates the picture for Takaichi, as signs of a waning US commitment in the region fuel concerns over Asia’s geopolitical balance.

After his stop in Manila, all eyes will be on the US president’s meeting with Xi and Putin during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

While unlikely to yield substantial progress toward ending ongoing conflicts or advancing arms control, the meeting is sparking concerns about the three powers discussing global issues without the participation of other affected countries – drawing comparisons to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the US, UK and Soviet Union shaped the post-World War II global order.

Caught between tensions over Taiwan to its south-west and pressure from Russia to the north, Japan is in an awkward position as it treads carefully between upholding long-held values of multilateralism and managing its relationship with its neighbours, while championing a long-standing security arrangement with the US.

Takaichi last met with Trump in September at the UN General Assembly in New York, where she sought to coordinate on issues related to China days before the US president welcomed Xi to Washington.

The Japanese leader earned Beijing’s ire over her statement that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could be considered an “existential threat” that could meet the legal conditions for Japan to exercise collective self-defence.

China has retaliated diplomatically, politically, and economically, targeting in particular Japan’s need for rare earths and critical minerals.

Challenges from Russia have also added to Japan’s woes.

Their ties have been in a tailspin since Putin in August made his first visit to a Russian-controlled island close to northern Japan that’s also claimed by Tokyo.

Russia has aligned with China in labelling Takaichi as a threat to regional security. BLOOMBERG