Japan PM orders stimulus package to help mitigate impact of inflation

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the government on Friday to come up with an economic stimulus package by the end of October to help mitigate the impact of inflation, as economists warned against over-sized spending.

The order came during the morning's Cabinet meeting, chief spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday. He said the measures will tackle price rises, encourage pay increases and speed up Mr Kishida's drive to transform capitalism in Japan.

Mr Kishida had extended existing price-relief measures including gas subsidies and caps on imported wheat prices earlier this month, and added cash handouts for low-income households and local government grants.

Mr Matsuno did not clarify the size of the measures, leaving unclear how much the government will spend at a time when the economy is showing signs of a resilient recovery. An additional budget to fund the spending will swiftly follow, he said.

Mr Shinichiro Kobayashi, chief economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting, said: "There seems to be talk of spending 30 trillion yen (S$298 billion) but I think in reality what's really needed is just five or six trillion.

"Japan's economy isn't teetering on the brink of crisis so what we need now are economic measures to help those who are suffering."

The order comes with financial markets still in shock after the British government's mini-budget last week set out a wide range of tax cuts requiring heavy borrowing in an economy suffering from the strongest inflation in decades.

While Japan is not expected to shock markets with a massive round of spending, the extra outlays will add to the biggest debt load among developed economies and the sense that it is overly reliant on extra budgets financed at rock-bottom interest rates.

"Talk of making the stimulus package big as if it's some competition would be an act of extreme irresponsibility," said economist Atsushi Takeda at Itochu Research Institute.

"It would show they are just looking at the chaos in the UK as some kind of fire on the other side of the river, or that they are not watching it at all."

The central government put together a 2.7 trillion yen extra budget earlier this year to fund efforts to control the impact of inflation.

Late last year, soon after taking Japan's top job, Mr Kishida also put together a larger-than-expected stimulus package with fiscal support worth 56 trillion yen.

