Japan PM Kishida visits quake-hit Ishikawa

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the earthquake-hit central region on Jan 14 and promised further help for survivors.

Mr Kishida visited emergency shelters in Ishikawa prefecture to speak with disaster victims who fled their homes after a 7.5-magnitude quake on New Year’s Day and powerful aftershocks that killed at least 221 people.

“I realise tough times are continuing. I received your thoughts and I will continue to do my part with all of my strength. Please stay strong,” he told a group of survivors who were staying at a middle school in Wajima city.

After the initial jolt, the region has been hit by a tsunami and well over 1,000 aftershocks, some of them registering above 5-magnitude, that flattened houses and wrecked infrastructure.

Two weeks since the disaster struck, more than 20,000 residents in the remote region continue to live in nearly 400 shelters.

Hundreds of people are also in more than a dozen communities that cannot be accessed by vehicles after the quakes damaged roads and caused landslides.

Some 9,300 households remain without power.