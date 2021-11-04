Japan PM Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new Cabinet formed

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday (Nov 4) he may take on the additional role of foreign minister until a new Cabinet is formed later this month, as the incumbent foreign minister is set to take over a key ruling party post.

Mr Kishida has tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for the No. 2 post in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a powerful role that includes shaping policy.

The LDP will convene an executive board meeting later on Thursday to confirm that appointment.

Mr Kishida led the LDP to better-than-expected election results on Sunday, with the party retaining its strong majority in the lower house.

The parliament is set to convene a special session on Nov 10 to confirm Mr Kishida as prime minister. He is expected to name a new Cabinet, which is likely to remain largely unchanged except for the post of foreign minister, shortly afterwards.

"Until the new Cabinet, I am thinking of working as foreign minister as well," Mr Kishida, who previously served as foreign minister, told reporters.