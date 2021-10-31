Japan PM Kishida faces tough questions as key aide set to lose his seat in election

Japan Correspondent
LDP secretary-general Akira Amari has been elected to parliament 12 times.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TOKYO - It was turning out to be a night of major upsets for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with his right-hand man in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) projected to lose his single seat in Sunday's (Oct 31) general election.

LDP secretary-general Akira Amari, 72, who was appointed to the post after he supported Mr Kishida's winning bid in September to become party president, has been elected to parliament 12 times.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 