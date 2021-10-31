Japan PM Kishida faces tough questions as key aide set to lose his seat in election

TOKYO - It was turning out to be a night of major upsets for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with his right-hand man in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) projected to lose his single seat in Sunday's (Oct 31) general election.

LDP secretary-general Akira Amari, 72, who was appointed to the post after he supported Mr Kishida's winning bid in September to become party president, has been elected to parliament 12 times.