Japan PM appoints ex-health minister as next economy minister

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday appointed former health minister Shigeyuki Goto as the next economy minister after the incumbent abruptly resigned amid criticism over his links to a controversial religious group.

Following weeks of calls by opposition lawmakers to quit, former economy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa on Monday tendered his resignation, saying he “caused inconvenience to the government” by taking too long to clearly explain his links to the Unification Church.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mr Kishida said he picked Mr Goto based on his “political experience, high presentation skills, and passion for economic and social reforms”.

Mr Goto’s appointment comes as the government faces the urgent task of compiling an economic stimulus package and a fresh extra budget.

Mr Kishida has promised to put together a stimulus package by the end of October to counter a painful rise in the cost of living amid the yen’s plunge to 32-year-lows.

A ruling party official on Monday indicated the package may total around 26 trillion yen (S$248 billion).

Mr Yamagiwa became the first minister to resign from Mr Kishida’s government and the highest-profile political casualty thus far from a widening scandal sparked by the killing of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in July.

The suspect in the killing bore a grudge against the Unification Church, alleging it bankrupted his mother, and blamed Mr Abe for promoting it.

Mr Abe’s death brought to light widespread links between the church, which critics say is akin to a cult, and members of Mr Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), causing a precipitous fall in his support ratings.

The LDP has acknowledged that many individual lawmakers have ties to the church, but has said there is no organisational link to it. Mr Kishida has ordered an investigation into the church amid falling public approval over the issue.

Asked by a reporter about whether Mr Goto’s background as a long-time Finance Ministry bureaucrat could steer the government towards a more hawkish fiscal stance, Mr Kishida replied: “I am confident that he will work on socio-economic reforms from a broad perspective.”

A private-sector economist said the appointment of Mr Goto was also likely based on his experience handling coronavirus-related policies as Mr Kishida’s former health minister. The economy minister’s responsibilities include Covid-19 countermeasures, among others.

“The Kishida administration might be concerned about a resurgence of the coronavirus in the winter, and that might be one reason for the selection,” said Mr Toru Suehiro, chief economist at Daiwa Securities. REUTERS