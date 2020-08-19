Japan PM Abe returns to office after health exam, says ready to work

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to his office on Wednesday (Aug 19), telling reporters he was ready to work two days after undergoing a medical check-up at a Tokyo hospital.

"I underwent a medical examination to make sure my health was in good shape, and now I'm ready to get back to work and do my best," Abe told reporters on entering the prime minister's office.

Abe spent much of Monday at a hospital in Tokyo, undergoing follow-up checks after a regular health exam in June.

The visit came amid concerns from some lawmakers that Japan's longest-serving prime minister may be suffering from fatigue.