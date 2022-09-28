Japan plans to set criteria for state funerals after controversial Abe send-off

TOKYO - Japan is planning to establish standards for when state funerals can be held, in a nod to the public fury that erupted over a service to send off former premier Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has vowed to look into issues such as costs as Cabinet approval plunged to new lows, said on Wednesday that it was "important to keep a record of the grounds on which Mr Abe's state funeral was held, so as to facilitate discussions".

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said that neither the timeline nor the scope for the post-mortem has yet been set.

Issues related to state funerals are expected to be discussed during an extraordinary session of Parliament from Oct 3 to Dec 10.

Lawmakers from both the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and opposition parties have said that it is necessary to set rules for holding state funerals.

The government said on Wednesday that the four-hour state funeral service for Mr Abe - held 81 days after he was assassinated on July 8 - was attended by 4,183 people, including Japanese politicians, businessmen and foreign luminaries.

Meanwhile, 25,889 members of the public left floral tributes for Mr Abe at stands set up near the Nippon Budokan arena where the memorial took place.

However, media polls have shown that at least six in 10 members of the public were against the state funeral. Largely peaceful protests broke out across Japan on Tuesday.

Leaving aside the fact that Mr Abe was a hugely polarising leader and nearly half of LDP lawmakers have links to the questionable Unification Church, the apparent lack of due process in the state funeral has added fuel to the fire.

Mr Kishida made the seemingly unilateral decision on July 14 to hold a state funeral, which was then signed off by the Cabinet on July 22.

Opponents say that the rubber-stamp decision ignores due processes, lacking the accountability that would have come with the checks and balances of a Diet debate.

The price tag, of at least 1.66 billion yen (S$16.5 million), also did not come under parliamentary scrutiny.