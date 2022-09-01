Japan plans to develop missiles that can counter China, Russia

TOKYO - Japan will develop and mass produce a cruise missile and a high-velocity ballistic missile, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks the ability to strike more distant targets as part of a military expansion aimed at meeting threats from China and Russia.

The procurement plan unveiled in the Ministry of Defence's annual budget request represents a clear departure from a decades-long range limit imposed on Japan's constitutionally constrained Self-Defence Forces, meaning they could field missiles with ranges of only a few hundred kilometres.

"China continues to threaten to use force to unilaterally change the status quo and is deepening its alliance with Russia," the ministry said in its budget request.

"It is also applying pressure around Taiwan with supposed military exercises and has not renounced the use of military force as a way to unite Taiwan with the rest of China."

Alarm about China's regional ambitions grew last month after it reportedly fired five ballistic missiles into waters less than 160km from Japan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

China noted on Tuesday that in recent years, Japan has been going further down the path of military expansion and strengthening military cooperation with the United States, as well as seeking to develop counter-strike capabilities.

"Some in Japan are even clamouring for nuclear-sharing with the US, which would run counter to its pacifist Constitution and exclusively defence-oriented policy, and pose a grave threat to peace, security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular media briefing in Beijing.

He said that Japan "should draw lessons from history, stay committed to the path of peaceful development, earnestly respect the security concerns of its Asian neighbours and act prudently in the field of military security to earn the trust of its neighbouring countries and the international community".

In the procurement plan, Japan's defence ministry is requesting a budget to mass produce ground-launched cruise missiles - an extended-range version of the Type 12 missile designed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries already in use - to strike ships, and new, high-velocity glide ballistic missiles capable of hitting ground targets.

The ministry is also seeking funds to develop other projectiles, including hypersonic warheads.

It did not give a range for the proposed weapons, or say how many it planned to field, but they could reach targets in mainland China if deployed along Japan's south-west Okinawa island chain.

Japan has already ordered air-launched missiles, including the Joint Strike Missile made by Norway's Kongsberg, and the Joint Air-to-Surface Stand-Off Missile by American company Lockheed Martin, which has a range of up to 1,000km. But unlike with ship-or ground-based launchers, the number of missiles that such systems can fire is limited by how many planes can be put in the air.

The defence ministry, in the procurement plan, also mentioned North Korea as a threat to Japan.

It asked for a 3.6 per cent increase in spending to 5.6 trillion yen (S$56.4 billion) for the year starting on April 1, but said the figure would rise after it calculated the cost of new procurements.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government will approve that increased request at the end of the year, when it will also unveil a major defence strategy overhaul and new midterm military build-up plan.

REUTERS