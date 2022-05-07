Japan plans to allow small groups of vaccinated tourists, say reports

TOKYO • Japan is set to experiment with opening its borders to small groups of vaccinated foreign tourists as soon as this month, Fuji News Network (FNN) reported, in a potential lifeline for the country's ailing travel industry.

Those wishing to visit must have undergone three Covid-19 vaccination shots and be part of a package tour with a fixed itinerary, FNN said yesterday, citing multiple government officials.

The limited resumption of inbound tourism will be treated as an experiment and, if infections do not spread, the programme will be expanded, it said.

The report came a day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a speech in London that he planned to relax pandemic-related border restrictions in line with other wealthy democracies from next month.

"As soon as June, based on the opinions of experts, we will review coronavirus regulations, including border policies, in stages," Mr Kishida said on Thursday.

"We are still in a period of transition back to normal life."

Border easing would be welcomed by Japan's tourism industry, which has been urging the government to allow in more overseas visitors to take advantage of the weakening yen.

Until the pandemic, inbound travel was a rare bright spot for Japan's economy as the number of foreign visitors expanded five-fold between 2011 and 2019.

Japan is looking at doubling the daily entry cap to 20,000 and accepting overseas tourists from next month, the Nikkei newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Hong Kong has also taken tentative steps towards easing travel curbs. The city recently eased some measures, reducing mandatory hotel quarantine for all arrivals to seven days, down from 14. It has also allowed non-residents to fly into Hong Kong since last Sunday for the first time in two years.

In the United States, major airlines, business and travel groups and other companies urged the White House on Thursday to abandon Covid-19 pre-departure testing requirements for vaccinated international passengers travelling to the country.

"Given the slow economic recovery of the business and international travel sectors, and in the light of medical advancements and the improved public health metrics in the US, we encourage you to immediately remove the inbound testing requirement for vaccinated air travellers," said the letter signed by American Airlines, Carnival Corp, Marriott International, Walt Disney Co's Disney Parks, the US Chamber of Commerce, US Travel Association and others.