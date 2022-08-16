Japan plans fresh package to cushion blow from rising living costs

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday instructed his ministers to draw up additional steps to cushion the economic blow from rising living costs in a package due to be compiled next month.

As part of the measures, Mr Kishida said he has ordered the government to hold off on raising the price of imported wheat it sells to retailers in October - a move that would essentially subsidise households facing surging commodity prices.

In a meeting on steps to combat rising living costs, Mr Kishida also said he has instructed the Trade Ministry to come up with additional plans to curb rises in fuel and electricity bills.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government will aim to compile the package of measures early next month, and tap roughly 4.7 trillion yen (S$48.5 billion) remaining in state reserves to cover the cost. The government did not release the estimated size of total spending for the package.

Coping with rising commodity costs has been among top priorities for Mr Kishida's administration, as Japan's heavy reliance on imports for energy and food makes its economy vulnerable to rising global raw material prices.

In Japan, the government is in charge of importing wheat, and each April and October, it sets the sales price it charges retailers.

The price the government charged retailers for imported wheat jumped 17.3 per cent in April from last October due to rising global commodity prices, leading to increased prices for a wide range of daily staples, including bread and pasta.

REUTERS