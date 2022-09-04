Japan orders evacuation, cancels flights as super typhoon nears

TOKYO - Super Typhoon Hinnamnor was approaching Japan's southerly Okinawan islands on Saturday with hurricane-force winds that prompted the local authorities to order evacuations and airlines to cancel flights.

Okinawa's Miyakojima and Ishigaki cities instructed residents to evacuate to shelters before winds intensified if they were unsure of their homes' integrity.

Japan Airlines said it cancelled 56 flights, affecting about 3,230 passengers, while ANA Holdings scrubbed 44 flights for Saturday and 22 for Sunday.

Japan's Skymark Airlines also cancelled 14 flights for Saturday and nine for Sunday.

Hinnamnor is packing maximum sustained winds of about 148kmh and gusts of around 212kmh, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Those speeds are expected to accelerate over the weekend, intensifying the danger from the winds.

Taiwan earlier on Saturday issued a land warning.

Meanwhile, the Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that Hinnamnor could be one of the most destructive typhoons ever to hit that nation. The worst has been forecast for Monday or Tuesday, when the weather system is expected to pound Jeju and batter the southern coastal cities, including Busan and Ulsan.

"We've never encountered a typhoon with this level of atmospheric pressure before, which is extremely worrisome because the degree of damage may be beyond our expectation," analyst Woo Jin Kyu from the Korea Meteorological Administration said on Friday.

Extremely intense wind and rain could cause a typhoon surge and flooding, and the nation should be prepared to prevent any catastrophic damage, Mr Woo said.

Hinnamnor is forecast to be even more destructive than Typhoon Sarah in 1959, according to the country's meteorological administration. That storm killed more than 600 people and injured 2,533, and caused 249 billion won in property damage, according to the National Archives of Korea.