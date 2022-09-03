Japan orders evacuation, cancels flights as super typhoon approaches

The Japan Meteorological Agency said super typhoon Hinnamnor's wind speeds could reach up to 212kmh. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
7 min ago

TOKYO - Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is approaching Japan's southerly Okinawan islands with hurricane-force winds that prompted the local authorities to order evacuations and airlines to cancel flights.

Okinawa's Miyakojima and Ishigaki cities instructed residents Saturday to evacuate to shelters before winds intensified if they were unsure of their homes' integrity.

Japan Airlines said it cancelled 56 flights, affecting about 3,230 passengers, while ANA Holdings scrubbed 44 flights for Saturday and 22 for Sunday.

Hinnamor has maximum sustained winds of about 148 kmh and gusts of around 212 kmh, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Those speeds are expected to accelerate over the weekend, intensifying the danger from the winds.

Taiwan earlier Saturday issued a land warning.

South Korea expects the typhoon to pound the resort island of Jeju on Monday or Tuesday. The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned it could be one of the most destructive typhoons ever to hit that nation.

Japan's Skymark Airlines also cancelled 14 flights Saturday and nine for Sunday. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Super typhoon near Japan's Okinawa is year's strongest storm
Powerful typhoon nears southern Japan islands

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top