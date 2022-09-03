Japan orders evacuation, cancels flights as super typhoon approaches

TOKYO - Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is approaching Japan's southerly Okinawan islands with hurricane-force winds that prompted the local authorities to order evacuations and airlines to cancel flights.

Okinawa's Miyakojima and Ishigaki cities instructed residents Saturday to evacuate to shelters before winds intensified if they were unsure of their homes' integrity.

Japan Airlines said it cancelled 56 flights, affecting about 3,230 passengers, while ANA Holdings scrubbed 44 flights for Saturday and 22 for Sunday.

Hinnamor has maximum sustained winds of about 148 kmh and gusts of around 212 kmh, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Those speeds are expected to accelerate over the weekend, intensifying the danger from the winds.

Taiwan earlier Saturday issued a land warning.

South Korea expects the typhoon to pound the resort island of Jeju on Monday or Tuesday. The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned it could be one of the most destructive typhoons ever to hit that nation.

Japan's Skymark Airlines also cancelled 14 flights Saturday and nine for Sunday. BLOOMBERG