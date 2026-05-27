Japan nuclear regulator eyes penalties for false reactor restart filings

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The consideration comes after Chubu Electric Power in January reported that the quake-resistance data for its Hamaoka nuclear power plant was allegedly manipulated.

TOKYO – Japan’s nuclear regulator will consider penalties for power companies that submit false information in reactor restart screenings, following alleged manipulation of quake-resistance data at a nuclear power plant in central Japan, the regulator said on May 27 .

The move is aimed at deterring misconduct that the Nuclear Regulation Authority says is technically difficult to detect during screenings. The current law has no penalty for false filings.

At a regular meeting, the authority also indicated its plans to require power companies and related entities to create and retain records showing how documents for screening are prepared, as part of measures to prevent a recurrence.

The policy follows the regulator’s finding in February that Chubu Electric Power had failed to keep sufficient records on how it determined Hamaoka nuclear power plant’s standard seismic ground motion, a benchmark for earthquake-resistant design. The finding came after an inspection at the utility’s head office in Nagoya.

Chubu Electric said in January it suspected data had been intentionally manipulated when the seismic ground-motion benchmark was set. KYODO NEWS