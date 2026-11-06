Japan nuclear plant operator Chubu Electric ordered to improve operations after data fraud

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The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry requested the company to submit a business improvement plan.

NAGOYA – Japan’s industry ministry on Nov 6 ordered Chubu Electric Power to improve operations following its manipulation of seismic data during screening for the restart of reactors at the utility’s nuclear power plant in central Japan.

The company has already withdrawn its applications for regulatory screening to restart the Nos. 3 and 4 reactors at the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry requested the company to submit a business improvement plan including measures to prevent a recurrence and strengthen compliance with laws and regulations.

“We take this matter very seriously, and we will respond sincerely to ensure that this never happens again,” said Japanese President Minoru Yasui after receiving the order at the ministry from Yoshifumi Murase, commissioner of the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.

In September, the company disclosed a report compiled by an investigative committee of external lawyers that concluded the utility’s internal culture justified the misconduct.

The utility’s president at the time, Kingo Hayashi, as well as its chairman, Satoru Katsuno, and senior adviser, Akihisa Mizuno, both former presidents, stepped down in the same month to take responsibility.

The utility has been hit by a series of scandals, including document falsification related to decommissioning work for the Hamaoka plant’s Nos. 1 and 2 reactors, as well as the overcharging of customers for electricity.