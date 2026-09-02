Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Japan mulls over allowing police to remotely access phones used in crime

To analyse communications obtained via wiretapping, the police would be required to obtain court authorisation.

TOKYO – An expert panel of Japan’s national police on Sept 2 recommended giving investigators the power to remotely access smartphones of criminal groups’ members and monitor communications to prevent crimes before they occur.

The recommendation by the panel of the National Police Agency follows a series of armed robberies carried out by people including teens and unemployed individuals recruited by crime rings via social media, though allowing such investigative methods could draw criticism over invasions of privacy or infringement of the constitutional right to “secrecy of communications”.

The panel recommended limiting information used in investigations to details concerning possible crimes, including when they could occur and how many perpetrators could be involved.

To analyse communications obtained via wiretapping, the police would be required to obtain court authorisation, with the National Public Safety Commission tasked with checking for any inadequacies.

If the surveillance method is allowed, the police could patrol relevant areas or alert people targeted by robbery plots when a risk is imminent, according to the agency.

Members of such crime groups often use smartphone apps to communicate. In some of the cases exposed in recent years, ringleaders gave instructions from overseas to perpetrators lured into committing robberies and scams. KYODO NEWS