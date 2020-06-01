Japan mulling over easing of entry curbs on people from 4 countries

TOKYO • Japan is considering easing entry restrictions on people from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand because of signs that coronavirus infections are declining in those countries, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing government officials.

The government may relax the limits from as early as this summer, the newspaper said yesterday.

The visitors would be required to carry documentation showing that they had tested negative for the virus before leaving their countries, and would need to be re-tested when they arrive in Japan, according to the report.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration remains cautious towards softening the restrictions any time soon on China as any early reopening could trigger a backlash from the United States, which has been critical of the mainland's handling of the disease, the report said.

Japan is also being careful about opening up for visitors from South Korea because of increasing infections there, it said.

With Japan lifting its state of emergency and reopening its economy last week, its pandemic response has been hailed as an unlikely success. Amid a global death toll of more than 370,000, Japan has confirmed 886 deaths from 16,804 cases.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS