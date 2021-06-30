Japan minister says necessary to 'wake up' and protect Taiwan

WASHINGTON • Japan's deputy defence minister has warned of a growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration and said it was necessary to "wake up" to Beijing's pressure over Taiwan and protect the island.

Speaking to the Hudson Institute think-tank on Monday, State Minister of Defence Yasuhide Nakayama questioned whether the decision of many countries, including Japan and the United States, to follow a "one China" policy that has recognised Beijing over Taipei since the 1970s would stand the test of time.

Mr Nakayama said democratic countries had to protect each other and noted that he had in the past referred to Taiwan as a "red line".

"So we have to protect Taiwan as a democratic country," he added.

China sees Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Mr Nakayama said Japan and Taiwan were geographically close, noting that if something happened in Taiwan, it would affect Japan's Okinawa prefecture, where US forces and their families are based.

The minister also highlighted growing threats posed by China in space, missile technology, the cyber domain as well as nuclear and conventional forces. "So wake up. We have to wake up," he said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin yesterday rejected Mr Nakayama's comments, saying that he had "falsely accused" China over "normal national defence developments".

"This is highly sinister, dangerous and irresponsible. This politician also openly called Taiwan a country, in serious violation of the China-Japan joint statement," Mr Wang said.

Mr Nakayama also said it was necessary to show deterrence to China and also Russia, which had stepped up exercises in Japanese-claimed territory and near the US territory of Hawaii, adding that he wanted to see the United States "stronger, stronger and stronger".

REUTERS