Japan may take row with S. Korea over wartime labour to ICJ

Published
1 hour ago

Japan may take a dispute with South Korea over wartime labour to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), after Seoul ignored its deadline yesterday for third-country arbitration.

This is the latest development in a widening chasm between the two neighbours which have long wrangled over historical issues but are now entangled in a trade spat that has threatened to deal a serious blow to the South Korean economy.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday held a meeting with opposition leaders, vowing to work across party lines to find a way out of the bilateral dispute.

The spat has raised anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea with an ongoing boycott movement. In Japan, however, Korean culture continues to be popular.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 19, 2019, with the headline 'Japan may take row with S. Korea over wartime labour to ICJ'.
