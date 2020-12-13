Japan may halt travel subsidy campaign in more cities to curb Covid-19 cases: Local media

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japan may halt its national travel subsidy campaign in the cities of Tokyo and Nagoya because of rising coronavirus cases in those cities, local media reported on Sunday (Dec 13).

The government plans to hold discussions with governors of regions experiencing increases in the number of infections on whether to suspend some cities from the Go To Travel programme, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told NHK on Sunday.

"We've been discussing the issue and measures with governors of cities with areas designated stage three," said Mr Nishimura, who is in charge of coronavirus policy.

He said he is planning to have talks with them, including Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, on Sunday afternoon.

The country's campaign, which aims to boost the economy by discounting travel, has come under fire because of concerns it may be linked to a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The health ministry reported that Japan had more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, which local media said was a record.

Asked whether he was considering a suspension of the travel subsidy campaign nationwide, the minister said he does not think there are risks in regions where infections have not risen, such as Shimane Prefecture and Tottori Prefecture.

An expert panel that advises the government last Friday called for a temporary halt to the campaign in areas where the outbreak is most severe.

The government is considering suspending Tokyo and Nagoya from the programme until Dec 25 as the number of coronavirus cases rises in those cities, Fuji News Network reported on Sunday, without saying where it got the information.

Travel to the cities of Osaka and Sapporo has already been suspended until Dec 15 and this may be extended, the report said.

Tokyo has already asked people aged 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions to refrain from making trips to or from the capital using the travel subsidy campaign until Dec 17.