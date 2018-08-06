Japan marks 73rd anniversary of atomic attack on Hiroshima

TOKYO (AFP, XINHUA) - A bell tolled on Monday (Aug 6) in Hiroshima as Japan marked 73 years since the world's first atomic bombing, with the city's mayor warning that rising nationalism worldwide threatened peace.

The skies over Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park were clear, just as they were on August 6, 1945, when an American B-29 bomber dropped its deadly payload on the port city dotted with military installations, ultimately killing 140,000 people.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, standing at the park near ground zero for the annual ceremony, made his annual call for a world without nuclear weapons and warned of the threat of rising nationalism.

Without naming specific nations, he warned that "certain countries are explicitly expressing self-centred nationalism and modernising their nuclear arsenals".

They were "rekindling tensions that had eased with the end of the Cold War," he added.

He urged the abolition of nuclear weapons, in a year when President Donald Trump pledged to increase the US nuclear arsenal.

"If the human family forgets history or stops confronting it, we could again commit a terrible error. That is precisely why we must continue talking about Hiroshima," Matsui said.

"Efforts to eliminate nuclear weapons must continue."

His call however highlighted Japan's contradictory relationship with nuclear weapons.

Japanese officials routinely argue that they oppose atomic weapons, but the nation's defence is dependent on the US nuclear umbrella.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose government has chosen not to participate in the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, said at the ceremony that Japan's responsibility was to bridge the gap between nuclear and non-nuclear nations.

"In recent years, it has become evident that gaps exist among countries about ways to proceed with nuclear arms reduction," Abe told the ceremony, without directly referring to the treaty.

"Our nation, while maintaining our (non-nuclear weapons) principles, will patiently work to serve as a bridge between the two sides and lead efforts by the international community" to reduce nuclear weapons, Abe said.

Survivors of the bombing known as hibakusha were also in attendance at Monday's annual ceremony.

Some of the hibakusha, many now aged over 82, have been working with the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) to help promote the treaty which was adopted by the United Nations last year.

To date, 59 nations have signed the TPNW, of which 14 countries have ratified the pact, according to ICAN. It will enter into force once 50 states have ratified it.

An 81-year-old atomic bomb survivor said that she really appreciates how many young people are offering sincere prayers.

Many also gathered along the banks of the Motoyasu River in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome, reported Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The river was filled with victims after the bombing.

A 68-year-old man told NHK: "My father was a hibakusha and he always spoke about the importance of peace and the renouncing of war. This place and this day help me to understand what he really wanted to say."

A 35-year-old man from Nagoya told NHK: "Young people like us should listen to the experiences of the survivors, keep their records, and should never forget. We want to keep their feelings with us and think about what we should do."

Japan suffered two nuclear attacks by the United States at the end of World War II - first in Hiroshima and then in Nagasaki three days later.

The bombings claimed the lives of 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 people in Nagasaki.

Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to visit Hiroshima in May 2016.