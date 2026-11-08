Japan man with ‘grudge against society’ stabs bookshop worker: Police

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The man, identified as Satoshi Okamoto allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab the worker at a branch of national chain Maruzen & Junkudo in the heart of Japan’s second city.

TOKYO – Japanese police arrested a 33-year-old man who admitted to stabbing a bookshop worker in Osaka on Nov 8 , a spokesman told AFP, adding that the suspect said he “held a grudge against society”.

The man, identified as Satoshi Okamoto, allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab the worker – who called police immediately afterwards – at a branch of national chain Maruzen & Junkudo in the heart of Japan’s second city.

Police did not elaborate on the victim’s condition, but there was no fear for his life.

The suspect, who had remained inside the store until his arrest, admitted the stabbing and told officers, “I held a grudge against society as a whole”, according to the police spokesman briefing AFP on a customary condition of anonymity.

Violent crime is relatively rare in Japan, but there have been occasional stabbings and attacks in recent years committed by socially isolated individuals airing grievances against the world at large. AFP