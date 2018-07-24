Japan logs record high temperature

Tokyo marks exactly two years to the start of the Olympic and Paralympic Games today amid a murderous heatwave that is taking its toll throughout Japan.

The mercury soared to a scorching 41.1 deg C in Kumagaya city in Saitama prefecture in the Greater Tokyo region at 2.16pm yesterday, setting a new record for the highest temperature logged in all of Japan. This topped the previous 41 deg C record set in August 2013 in Kochi prefecture in western Japan.

In the Japanese capital yesterday, the temperature also breached 40 deg C for the first time, with a reading of 40.8 deg C registered in the western district of Ome.

At least 77 people, mostly seniors, have died. Among the dead was a pupil who fell unconscious after a school outing last week.

More than 30,000 have been taken to hospital for heat exhaustion or heatstroke this month.

The crippling heat has also complicated relief efforts in western Japan, which was pummelled two weeks ago by historic rainfall that caused flooding and landslides, killing at least 222 people and displacing thousands from their homes.

A tally by public broadcaster NHK showed that as many as 38 Tokyo residents could have died due to the heatwave this month, with 21 deaths recorded from last Friday to Sunday. The victims were in their 40s to 90s.



A department store employee updating the temperature to show the record high 41.1 deg C in Kumagaya city in Saitama prefecture. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



At least nine people died yesterday, Kyodo news agency said.

In south-western Miyazaki prefecture, nine high school students who were watching a baseball game were stricken and taken to hospital, with some in severe condition. At least two Singaporeans who live and work in Tokyo also experienced symptoms of heat exhaustion over the weekend.

Ms Nur Rosmawati, 27, who works in international business development at a publishing house, told The Straits Times that she "blacked out for a few seconds" during a five-minute walk between her home and a nearby convenience store last Saturday morning.

"It was not sheltered but I had my umbrella with me. At the entrance of the convenience store, I started to feel faint," she said, adding that she recovered after she ate an energy bar and had a hydrating drink.

"The humidity now is somewhat similar to that in Singapore, but the temperatures are way higher," she said. What makes matters worse is that malls and offices in Tokyo tend not to turn down the air-conditioning as part of energy conservation measures.

Ms Layla Tan, 28, an international business adviser who has lived in Tokyo for 3½ years, had a headache on Sunday. It got worse and she also felt nauseous and had muscle ache. She later sought outpatient treatment.

The Tokyo Fire Department dispatched ambulances 3,125 times on Sunday alone, the largest number in a single day since it began emergency services in 1936, Kyodo said.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference yesterday she was not taking any chances with the Tokyo Olympics two years away. Describing the recent experience as akin to "living in a sauna every day", she vowed to ensure adequate measures will be taken to protect athletes and spectators.

These include mobile misting stations and asphalt-insulating technology that is said to lower temperatures by as many as 8 deg C.

"We will continue our efforts to push for new technology for all athletes, spectators and inbound visitors, so that our cumulative efforts will make it more comfortable for everyone," she said.