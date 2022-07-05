Japan lodges protest over China vessel near disputed islands

TOKYO • Japan lodged a protest with China yesterday over a Chinese naval vessel sailing near disputed islands, a Japanese official said, as reports emerged of Russia also sending its own navy ship to the area.

The islets in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles by Tokyo and Diaoyu isles by Beijing, are at the centre of a long-running dispute between Japan and China.

Japanese officials regularly protest against the presence of Chinese coastguard vessels in waters near the islands, but it is the first time since 2018 that a navy ship has been spotted there, according to public broadcaster NHK.

At around 7.44am yesterday, a Chinese navy frigate "was observed entering Japan's contiguous waters" south-west of one of the Tokyo-controlled islands, a statement from the Japanese Defence Ministry said. Contiguous waters are a 12-nautical-mile band that extend beyond territorial waters.

"We expressed grave concerns and lodged our protest to the Chinese side through a diplomatic route, and urged them to prevent a repeat" of similar incidents, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told reporters. The islets "are Japanese territory from the viewpoints of both history and international law", he said.

Mr Zhao Lijian, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in response that the Chinese vessels' activities are "legitimate and legal" as the islands are "China's inherent territory".

Separately, a Russian naval ship was also spotted in the contiguous waters of the disputed islands yesterday morning, NHK, Jiji Press and other Japanese media reported.

In May, Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out joint flights near the East Asian country as leaders of the Quad bloc - Japan, United States, Australia and India - met in Tokyo.

