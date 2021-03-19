Japan lifting state of emergency in Tokyo area on Sunday

TOKYO • Japan will lift the coronavirus state of emergency in the Tokyo area on Sunday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, while the capital's governor warned residents not to let down their guard.

Mr Suga said the availability of hospital beds had improved in Tokyo and its three neighbouring prefectures, where restrictions have remained since early January.

"Following these developments, we've decided to lift the state of emergency in Tokyo and Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures as of March 21," he told reporters.

But he noted: "We must also be cautious about the spread of mutated viruses."

Lifting the measure nationwide is a symbolic gesture of optimism just days before the torch relay begins on March 25 for the virus-delayed Tokyo Olympics, now scheduled to start in July.

The government is also eager to jump-start economic activity in the Greater Tokyo area, whose 36 million residents account for 30 per cent of Japan's population.

Still, experts noted at the meeting of the government's advisory panel that infections have been creeping up and a resurgence was likely. This is why not all curbs will be lifted.

After the end of the emergency, the four prefectures will ask restaurants to close by 9pm, at least until the end of this month, to reduce the chance of a resurgence in infections, Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa said on Wednesday.

The number of new Covid-19 cases has plunged from a peak in early January, when the third and most deadly wave of the pandemic swept the country.

But the daily tally for Tokyo remains far from Governor Yuriko Koike's target of reducing the seven-day average to 70 per cent or lower than the preceding week.

On Wednesday, the capital reported 409 cases, compared with a peak of 2,520 on Jan 7, but the highest since mid-February.

Ms Koike warned residents not to let their guard down.

"The first drop of vaccines for (Tokyo's) 14 million has only just begun, and until we're done, we have to fight with our bare hands," she said.

While other parts of the country lifted the emergency status at the end of last month, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures extended it, with officials saying they wanted to see a continued decline in infections and hospitalisations.

As of yesterday, about 452,000 people have tested positive in Japan and 8,750 have died.

When asked about the timing of the next general election, with the Lower House term set to end in October, Mr Suga said his priority was to tackle the virus, but that he was considering holding the vote before his term as ruling party leader ends in September.

About 420,000 of Japan's 126 million population had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said earlier the government would warn people to avoid events like the cherry blossom parties traditionally held in the spring.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG