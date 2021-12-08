Japan lawmakers visit Yasukuni, prompting protest from S. Korea

TOKYO • Nearly 100 Japanese lawmakers from several political parties yesterday visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead in Tokyo, prompting the South Korean government to express "deep concern and regret".

The shrine is seen by Seoul and Beijing as a symbol of Tokyo's past military aggression because it honours - among some 2.5 million war dead - 14 Japanese World War II leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal.

Ninety-nine lawmakers, all members of a group that makes periodic mass visits to the shrine, usually attend spring and autumn festivals at the venue, as well as the Aug 15 anniversary of Japan's surrender, but had put off recent visits because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group included nine junior ministers in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet. It was not clear why the group decided to visit the shrine specifically yesterday.

South Korea's foreign ministry expressed in a statement its "deep regret and concern for the visit to Yasukuni Shrine, which beautifies the colonial invasion and war of aggression". It added: "We are again strongly pointing out that the international community could trust Japan when it faces up to history correctly and demonstrates its humble reflection of the past and sincere remorse through actions."

Mr Kishida, who became Prime Minister in early October, sent a ritual offering to Yasukuni for the autumn festival but followed the example of previous Japanese leaders, who refrained from visiting in person during the spring and autumn festivals or on the anniversary of Japan's surrender to avoid angering China or South Korea.

REUTERS