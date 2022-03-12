Japan latest to ban chip exports to Russia; more Asian firms join exodus

TOKYO • Japan will stop exporting semiconductors to Russia next week, joining the United States and its European allies in efforts to cripple Russia's military capability.

The export curb was approved by the Cabinet and will start on March 18, Japanese Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda said yesterday. The specific details will be announced next week, he added.

The ban will include chips, machine tools and communication equipment in line with items already targeted by the US and European Union, according to the Trade Ministry.

The ban on the export items will also apply to Belarus. Japan added another three Belarusian banks to its sanctions list earlier yesterday.

Belarus has been included in the sanctions Japan has taken against Russia as the international community tries to isolate Russia and its ally, and stop the war in Ukraine.

After standing firm while a flood of European and American companies cut ties with Russia and condemned its invasion of Ukraine, more Asian companies are now joining the exodus as sanctions make it difficult to maintain their operations in the country.

Only days after Japan Tobacco said it was business as usual in Russia, where its market share is around 37 per cent, the company reversed its position and said on Thursday it will pause investments and marketing there.

Fast Retailing's clothing chain Uniqlo is temporarily shutting its 50 stores in Russia, an about-turn for founder Tadashi Yanai, whose pledge on Monday to stay in the country triggered calls for a boycott on social media and pushback from Ukraine's ambassador to Japan.

In a region that stretches from Mumbai to Tokyo, Asian companies have had many reasons to protect their Russian ventures.

Firms in China and India are sticking closely to the tone set by their governments, which have avoided condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions.

Beijing officials are talking with state-owned enterprises regarding potential investments in Russian energy and commodities companies. And most Indian energy companies with large investments in Russia are state-owned and have so far refrained from any major action on their Russian operations.

Even in Japan and South Korea, US allies with businesses tightly integrated with global markets, a handful of companies remain active in Russia, with oil projects and carmakers finding it difficult to halt operations they spent decades building up.

But in the past few days, an increasing number of Japanese companies have decided that business in Russia has become untenable. Cosmetics firm Shiseido said on Wednesday it was halting shipments to Russia and stopping new investments in the country, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Sony Group and Nintendo suspended shipments to Russia on Thursday, eight days after Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov appealed to video game companies on Twitter.

Among those that remain are Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp, which have spent decades building relationships in Russia.

BLOOMBERG