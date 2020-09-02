Japan, India and Australia working on achieving supply chain resilience

TOKYO • The trade ministers of Japan, India and Australia have agreed to work towards achieving supply chain resilience in the Indo-Pacific region, following reports that the three countries are looking to work together to counter China's dominance in trade.

The ministers instructed their officials to promptly hammer out details for an initiative to strengthen supply chains for launch later this year, according to a joint statement yesterday.

Japan's Mr Hiroshi Kajiyama, Australia's Mr Simon Birmingham and India's Mr Piyush Goyal attended the video conference yesterday afternoon, the statement said.

They also called on other countries in the region with shared views to take part in the initiative.

The three countries are seeking to build stronger supply chains to counter China's dominance as trade and geopolitical tensions escalate across the region, Bloomberg reported last month, citing people in Tokyo and New Delhi with knowledge of the matter.

While China was not specifically addressed during yesterday's meeting, the three ministers did agree that Asean nations would be good candidates to reach out to next, according to Japan's trade ministry.

The conference was hosted by Japan. The three ministers may meet again as needed while officials work towards putting the initiative together by the end of the year, the Japanese ministry said.

During the conference, Mr Kajiyama suggested including the digitalisation of trade procedures and support for capital expenditure as part of the initiative.

A pre-existing scheme where Japan is supporting capex (capital expenditure) in Asean countries will serve as one reference point for the initiative, according to the ministry.

Asean is likely to see an acceleration in supply chain shifts in the coming year, analysts have said.

Along with the United States, Japan, Australia and India make up the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, a loose grouping for national security consultation.

A senior US diplomat said on Monday that Washington would like to start formalising the Quad as the base for a broader security alliance in the region and ministers of the group intend to hold an in-person meeting in New Delhi this autumn.

BLOOMBERG