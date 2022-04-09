Japan has no plans for now to open up to foreign tourists: Kishida

Japan has no plans for now to open up to foreign leisure travellers, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said yesterday.

While many countries have begun to ease border controls, Mr Kishida told a news conference that Japan will make its own "appropriate judgment, though there are no specific timelines".

"We will monitor the domestic infection situation and also the border control measures being taken by other countries in coming to the right decision," he added.

The country, which aims to attract 60 million tourists a year by 2030, has been taking baby steps to loosen border controls.

After imposing a three-month ban due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, it began to allow foreigners to enter the country for work and study only last month.

The cap on all arrivals - including returning Japanese citizens and foreign residents - is at 7,000 people a day. The limit will be raised to 10,000 daily from tomorrow.

Mr Kishida, who on Monday marked half a year as prime minister, is riding on a wave of popularity, given his leadership in sanctioning Russia over the Ukraine crisis and in taking decisive action in the fight against Covid-19.

A national Upper House election on July 10 - and the fact that his two predecessors were done in by their perceived mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation - would give Mr Kishida cause to err on the side of caution, observers said.

He warned earlier this week that Japan was already seeing the early signs of a seventh Covid-19 wave.

Quasi-emergency restrictions that covered as many as 38 out of Japan's 47 prefectures at one point were fully lifted on March 21.

There were 51,953 cases nationwide yesterday, including 8,112 in Tokyo, 3,908 in Osaka and 3,717 in Kanagawa. Thirty-two prefectures have reported a week-on-week gain in cases, and the seven-day average nationwide as at yesterday was 1.04 times that of last week.

The government is particularly alarmed by low vaccination rates among young people, and is considering offering discounts for concerts and sporting events to those who received their booster shots.