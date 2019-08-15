Japan halts domestic flights, rail services as storm looms

TOKYO • Hundreds of flights and bullet train services within Japan have been cancelled as severe tropical storm Krosa bore down on the country's south-western flank.

The transportation services were halted on forecasts for sustained winds of up to 100kmh for a storm that is set to make landfall today, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The tropical storm was also expected to dump up to 100cm of rain over two days till today in the Shikoku region, just as many Japanese are set to start visiting their home towns for the traditional summer holidays this week.

Flood alerts have been issued, including for some regions that last year suffered historic rainfall, flooding and landslides that killed more than 100 people.

ANA Holdings' All Nippon Airways cancelled 105 domestic flights today and considered calling off some international services.

Japan Airlines cancelled 92 flights for today, following the cancellation of 62 flights yesterday, which affected about 4,680 passengers.

Japan Air Commuter also grounded some of its flights.

West Japan Railway said it was halting bullet train services today between Shin-Osaka and Kokura, Fukuoka, on concern that the adverse weather could interfere with safe operations.

Kyushu Railway said it would reduce its bullet train operations today, while Shikoku Railway said it was stopping all train services today to ensure safety.

Toyota Motor said its plants have not been affected because they are closed for the holidays, while Nissan Motor and Honda Motor were not able to comment immediately as their public relations offices were closed.

As much as 50cm of rain was forecast for the Kinki area, which includes Osaka, in the 24 hours starting at 6pm yesterday, according to the weather agency.

Tides may rise up to 10m in the Shikoku region and 9m in Tokai, Kinki and Kyushu, the agency said.

BLOOMBERG